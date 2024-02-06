Recording Of LHV Group's 6 February Investor Webinar

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To give an overview of the 2023 Q4 and 12 month financial results, LHV Group organised an investor meeting webinar on 6 February. An overview of the company's progress was given by Madis Toomsalu, Chairman of the Management Board of LHV Group and Meelis Paakspuu, CFO of LHV Group.



The live coverage was followed by 47 participants, the live feed of the presentation was broadcast over Zoom.

Recording of the investor meeting (in Estonian) is available at: .

Presentation (in English): .

Priit Rum

Communication Manager

Phone: +372 502 0786

Email: ...



