(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- New Jersey Corporate Whistleblower Center

TOMS RIVER, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The New Jersey Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "We would like to hear from a RN, or Manager who currently works at a nursing home, skilled nursing facility, rehab center, or acute care facility anywhere in New Jersey who has proof-an eyewitness account that their current employer's facility is so short staffed vital medical services are never properly rendered to patients-such as basic care, PT, or desperately needed wound care.

"Not only do patients suffer in situations like this-so do the taxpayers-because they probably paid for services that they did not completely receive. Extreme short staffing frequently causes Medicare-Medicaid to be overbilled by the ownership of long-term care facilities as we are happy to discuss at 866-714-6466. The whistleblower rewards for this type of information might exceed $100,000.

"Long term healthcare facilities being chronically short staffed is a gigantic problem in New Jersey and nationwide. Was your workplace also extremely short staffed in 2020-2021 during COVID? If it was the whistleblower reward might dramatically increase if the facilities owners received a federal PPP forgivable loan. We will know if your long-term care healthcare facility workplace received a PPP loan in 2020-2021-just provide us with the facility's name and location. Short-staffed long-term healthcare facilities that received a PPP loan are also a target of ours."

Note-If this all sounds complicated-it is not. The New Jersey Corporate Whistleblower Center will work with the whistleblower to get specifics, and they will work with the RN or manager to make certain they have all the information they will need-so the whistleblower gets rewarded.

To get rewarded the whistleblower-eyewitness must still be working at the healthcare facility and or have access to the facility.

* A temp CAN-LVN-RN might have specific information about numerous facilities that were and are extremely short staffed in their metro area-but they must be able to still access the facility-facilities-because the Whistleblower Center will probably need more information. For more information, please call the New Jersey Corporate Whistleblower Center at 866-714-6466.

All Inquiries are Kept Strictly Confidential.

Medicare-Medicaid fraud costs US Taxpayers more than $100 billion dollars each year. Long-term healthcare facilities running extremely short staffed is a great way for the owners to make a lot more money. Blowing the whistle on fraud on behalf of the taxpayer can be a very-very lucrative enterprise for a whistleblower.

For more information about PPP loan fraud involving nursing home or long-term care facilities please review the attached article:

Michael Thomas

New Jersey Corporate Whistleblower Center

+1 866-714-6466

email us here