Attack On Sleuths: ED Appeals To Calcutta HC To Fast-Track Hearing Seeking Independent CBI Probe

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Feb 6 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday approached a Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court seeking fast-tracking of the hearing seeking an independent CBI probe into the attack on its sleuths at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal on January 5.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya assured the central agency's counsel that the matter would be taken up for hearing on Wednesday.

Originally, the single-judge Bench of Justice Jay Sengupta had ordered a probe by a joint team of West Bengal Police and CBI in the matter.

However, the ED challenged that order at the said Division Bench seeking an independent CBI probe into the matter.

However, according to sources, ever since the appeal for an independent CBI probe was filed, there was not much progress in the hearing and hence the ED counsel has moved a plea for fast-tracking of the hearing in the matter.

The ED's argument is that on previous occasions central agencies have faced immense non-cooperation from the state police in relation to many cases under investigation.

So ED sleuths fear that the joint probe by the CBI and state police will actually delay the investigation process, especially as regards to tracking the absconding Trinamool Congress leader and mastermind behind the attack Sheikh Shahjahan.

Already 32 days have passed since the attack and Shahjahan has managed to remain underground.

The ED has issued a lookout notice against him fearing that he might escape to neighbouring Bangladesh.

--IANS

src/rad