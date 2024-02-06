               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Sotetsu Grand Fresa To Open Its First Hotel In Bangkok, Thailand In April 9, 2024


2/6/2024 4:30:01 AM

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 February 2024 - Sotetsu Hotel Management Co., Inc. and Hi Metta Karuna Panya Co., Ltd. announces the launch of Sotetsu Grand Fresa Bangkok in April 9, 2024 as their newest hotel located in the bustling city center of Bangkok, Thailand. This milestone marks the third international branch of Sotetsu Grand Fresa and the first-ever Sotetsu Hotel in Thailand. Sotetsu Grand Fresa Bangkok will be an extraordinary addition to the Sotetsu family and ready to welcome guests with unparalleled experience in the heart of Bangkok.

Hotel Lobby
Hotel Lobby

Sotetsu Hotel Management Company Limited (Head Office: Nishi-ku, Yokohama, under President: Takamasa Kato)

Hi Metta Karuna Punya Company Limited (Head Office: Wattana, Bangkok, Thailand Representative Director: Norihisa Hosokawa)

1. Location

Sotetsu Grand Fresa Bangkok is conveniently located within a few minutes from both the BTS Skytrain and the MRT subway stations, the two key transportation lines that runs through Bangkok city. A five-minute stroll will lead guests from the hotel to the Asok BTS Station and the Sukhumvit MRT Station. In terms of airport accessibility, Suvarnabhumi International Airport is approximately 53 minutes away via the Airport Rail Link (ARL) and BTS, while Don Mueang International Airport is approximately 57 minutes away via the SRT Red Line (SRT) and MRT. Enjoy seamless travel without the hassle of traffic jams, as the hotel provides easy access to these key transportation hubs.

2. Nearby attractions

Situated in a prime location with surrounded luxury shopping malls and office buildings, Sotetsu Grand Fresa Bangkok's location is frequented by travelers and office workers. The renowned EmQuartier and EmSphere shopping malls are only one BTS station away, while the iconic Siam Paragon is conveniently four stations away by the BTS.

Moreover, exploring cultural landmarks and historical wonders is effortless from the hotel. A subway journey connects guests seamlessly to the Chao Phraya River, adorned with attractions like the Grand Palace and the three great Buddhist temples-Wat Phra Kaew, Wat Pho, and Wat Arun. Immersed in the vibrant energy of the city's bustling districts and rich cultural heritage, all within easy reach from the hotel's central location.

3. Facilities

Sotetsu Grand Fresa Bangkok offers rooms with many options to enhance guest's stay. The adjoining rooms can comfortably accommodate up to four individuals across two rooms. The rooms with a sofa bed provide flexible arrangements for up to three guests. For extended stays, the Grand Twin Rooms feature a washing machine and a microwave for more convenience and comfort of the longer stay.

As a testament to our commitment to guest well-being, the entire hotel is outfitted with cutting-edge features, including the SOU-BI-SUI water purification system, ensuring a refreshing and health-conscious environment throughout your stay. Elevate your experience with us, where thoughtful amenities and a focus on long-term comfort set us apart.

Sotetsu Grand Fresa Bangkok Overview

1. Address: No. 7 Soi Sukhumvit 25, North Klong-Toei Sub-District,

Wattana District, Bangkok, Thailand 10110
2. Access: Asok BTS Station, Sukhumvit line (five-minute walk)

Sukhumvit MRT Station, MRT Blue Line (five-minute walk)
3. Building Construction:
Reinforced concrete construction, three underground floors, eight above-ground floors, and a roof
4. Total Floor Area:
7,023 m2
5. Number of Rooms:
129 rooms

102 Double Rooms (24.7 m2 and up), 27 Twin Rooms (30.2 m2 and up)
6. Opening Date:
April 9, 2024
7. Rates:
Double room: Starts from 2,669 Thai Baht (about 11,100 Japanese Yen)

Twin room: Starts from 3,337 Thai Baht (about 13,900 Japanese Yen)

※ Both rates include tax and are for one room.

Rates may change depending on the season.
8. Reservations:
Sotetsu Grand Fresa Bangkok website

(

Or SOTETSU HOTELS BOOKING mobile application

Message from General Manager

I am very honored to be opening the first Sotetsu Hotel in Thailand. As the number of foreign hotels in Bangkok continues to increase, competition will become even more intense. Sotetsu Grand Fresa Bangkok will strive hard daily with our great product and professional team to become recognized not only in Bangkok, but also worldwide, as a lodging-only style hotel. We, Sotetsu Grand Fresa Bangkok are extremely delighted to start welcoming our guests to experience what Sotetsu Grand Fresa Bangkok has to offer.

Junya Ono, General Manager, Sotetsu Grand Fresa Bangkok

Overview of Sotetsu Hotel Management Co., Inc.

1. Company name: Sotetsu Hotel Management Co., Inc.
2. Address:
2-9-14 Kitasaiwai, Nishi-ku, Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa
3. Capital:
100,000,000 yen
4. President:
Takamasa Kato (Concurrently serving as CEO of Sotetsu Hotel Development Co., Inc.)
5. Established:
July 14, 2017
6. Description
of Business:
Operation of lodging-only hotels, partner hotel business, etc.

Overview of Hi Metta Karuna Panya Co., Ltd.

1. Company name: Hi Metta Karuna Panya Co., Ltd.
2. Address:
No. 7 Soi Sukhumvit 25, North Klong-Toei Sub-District, Wattana District, Bangkok, Thailand 10110
3. Capital:
340,000,000 Thai baht
4. President:
Norihisa Hosokawa
5. Established:
April 28, 2017
6. Description
of Business:
Hotel development and management


(For Reference) Overview of Sotetsu Hotels Existing and Planned Branches

(Directly Operated)

Sotetsu Fresa Inn (Existing)

Name
Location
Number of rooms
Opening date

Name
Location
Number of rooms
Opening date
1
Kamakura-Ofuna kasamaguchi*
Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture
100
December 01, 2007
26
Kawasaki-Higashiguchi ※
Kawasaki-ku, Kawasaki
278
February 15, 2019
2
Fujisawa-Shonandai
Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture
150
October 25, 2008
27
Nagano-Ueda※
Ueda, Nagano Prefecture
118
March 26, 2019
3
Yokohama-Totsuka
Totsuka-ku, Yokohama
162
April 01, 2010
28
Nagano-Zenkojiguchi※
Nagano, Nagano Prefecture
150
March 27, 2019
4
Hamamatsucho-Daimon*
Minato-ku, Tokyo
190
November 21, 2011
29
Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi※
Minato-ku, Tokyo
220
April 23, 2019
5
Tokyo-Kyobashi*
Chuo-ku, Tokyo
160
December 01, 2011
30
Kobe-Sannomiya*
Chuo-ku, Kobe
271
May 15, 2019
6
Tokyo-Akasaka*
Minato-ku, Tokyo
139
December 20, 2011
31
Osaka-Namba
Naniwa-ku, Osaka
276
July 25, 2019
7
Chiba-Kashiwa
Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture
153
April 01, 2012
32
Seoul Myeong-dong
Seoul, South Korea
152
October 01, 2019
8
Tokyo-Tamachi*
Minato-ku, Tokyo
139
November 01, 2012
33
Kamakura-Ofuna higashiguchi
Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture
152
November 01, 2019
9
Nihombashi-Kayabacho*
Chuo-ku, Tokyo
196
34
Higashi Shinjuku※
Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
311
December 11, 2019
10
Tokyo-Toyocho*
Koto-ku, Tokyo
144
December 01, 2012
35
Nagoya-Sakuradoriguchi
Nakamura-ku, Nagoya
250
February 01, 2020
11
Nihombashi-Ningyocho
Chuo-ku, Tokyo
128
January 07, 2013
36
Tokyo-Tamachi Annex
Minato-ku, Tokyo
152
August 01, 2020
12
Shimbashi-Hibiyaguchi
Minato-ku, Tokyo
147
February 01, 2013
37
Kanda-Otemachi
Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
219
September 16, 2020
Shimbashi-Hibiyaguchi Annex
Minato-ku, Tokyo
71
October 01, 2016
38
Yokohama-Higashiguchi
Kanagawa-ku, Yokohama
283
October 25, 2020
13
Yokohama-Sakuragicho
Naka-ku, Yokohama
128
March 01, 2013
39
Hiroshima
Minami-ku, Hiroshima
250
July 27, 2021
14
Fujisawa-Minamiguchi
Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture
142
October 01, 2014
40
Nagoya-Shinkansenguchi
Nakamura-ku, Nagoya
229
October 01, 2021
15
Ochanomizu-Jimbocho
Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
130
February 01, 2015
41
Daimon
Minato-ku, Tokyo
181
January 26, 2022
16
Ginza-Nanachome
Chuo-ku, Tokyo
286
October 01, 2016
42
Kyoto-Kiyomizu Gojo
Shimogyo-ku, Kyoto
252
March 18, 2022
17
Kyoto-Shijokarasuma
Shimogyo-ku, Kyoto
140
April 01, 2017
43
Sendai
Aoba-ku, Sendai
224
July 01, 2022
18
Kyoto-Hachijoguchi*
Minami-ku, Kyoto
138
April 15, 2017
44
Sapporo-Susukino
Chuo-ku, Sapporo
200
September 07, 2022
19
Tokyo-Roppongi
Minato-ku, Tokyo
201
October 10, 2017
45
Yodoyabashi
Chuo-ku, Osaka
160
February 01, 2023
20
Ueno-Okaschimachi*
Taito-ku, Tokyo
155
November 10, 2017





21
Ginza-Sanchome
Chuo-ku, Tokyo
147
December 01, 2017





22
Tokyo-Kinshicho
Sumida-ku, Tokyo
281
December 10, 2017
23
Tokyo-Kanda
Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
115
March 15, 2018
24
Kitahama*
Chuo-ku, Osaka
243
April 28, 2018
*Properties owned by Sotetsu Group

※Branches rebranded from Sunroute brand (directly managed)


25
Osaka-Shinsaibashi*
Chuo-ku, Osaka
175
November 10, 2018







Sotetsu Grand Fresa (Opening Soon)

Name
Location
Number of rooms
Opening date
1
Taipei Ximen
Taipei, Taiwan
200
February 02, 2024
2
Bangkok
Bangkok, Thailand
129
April 9, 2024


Sotetsu Grand Fresa (Existing)

Name
Location
Number of rooms
Opening date
1
Osaka-Namba※
Chuo-ku, Osaka
698
June 20, 2019
2
Tokyo-Bay Ariake※
Koto-ku, Tokyo
912
September 11, 2019
3
Takadanobaba
Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
252
April 01, 2022
4
Kumamoto
Chuo-ku, Kumamoto
247
December 06, 2022
5
Saigon
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
125
July 06, 2023
※Branches rebranded from Sunroute brand (directly managed)



The Splaisir

Name
Location
Number of rooms
Opening date
1
Seoul Myeong-dong
Seoul, South Korea
428
February 15, 2018
2
Seoul Dongdaemun
Seoul, South Korea
215
July 1, 2018





The Pocket Hotel

Name
Location
Number of rooms
Opening date
1
Kyoto-Shijokarasuma*
Nakagyo-ku, Kyoto
147
October 15, 2018
2
Kyoto-Karasumagojo
Shimogyo-ku, Kyoto
121
September 18, 2020

*Properties owned by Sotetsu Group



Hotel Sunroute

Name
Location
Number of rooms
Opening date
1
Hotel Sunroute Niigata
Chuo-ku, Niigata
231
September 20, 1992
2
Hotel Sunroute Plaza Shinjuku
Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
624
September 7, 2007
3
Tokyo Green Palace
Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
238
April 1, 2020



This material is being delivered to the following press clubs today.
  • MLIT Press Association ○ MLIT Construction Press Association
  • Kanagawa Prefectural Government Press Club ○ Yokohama Municipal Government Press Association ○Yokohama Economic Press Club
Website:








Hashtag: #SOTETSUHOTEL #SOTETSUGrandFresaBangkok #HOTELBANGKOK
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sotetsu Group PR

MENAFN06022024003551001712ID1107814774

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search