Fitch maintains stability of Saudi Arabia's credit rating at 'A+', highlighting financial stability, reforms

(MENAFN) Fitch, the renowned credit rating agency, reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's credit rating at "A+" with a "stable" outlook on Monday, underlining the robustness of the Kingdom's economy and public finances against potential external shocks. In its statement, the agency emphasized Saudi Arabia's strong financial and external balance sheets, with government debt-to-GDP ratio and net sovereign foreign assets surpassing the averages of both "A" and "AA" ratings. This assessment underscores the Kingdom's capacity to manage its public finances and borrow without undue pressure, thanks to its formidable financial and economic strengths, which instill confidence among creditors.



Fitch noted Saudi Arabia's significant financial buffers, including sizable deposits and other assets in the public sector, contributing to its ability to weather economic uncertainties. However, the Kingdom's reliance on oil, governance challenges, and exposure to geopolitical risks were cited as notable weaknesses. Despite these concerns, Fitch acknowledged ongoing improvements in governance facilitated by social and economic reforms, along with endeavors to enhance the efficacy of government institutions.



Of particular note is Saudi Arabia's robust reserve coverage ratio, which stands among the highest compared to countries rated by Fitch, amounting to 16.5 months of current external payments. This ample reserve coverage serves as a testament to the Kingdom's proactive measures to fortify its financial position and mitigate risks associated with external vulnerabilities. Fitch's affirmation of Saudi Arabia's credit rating underscores the country's resilience, driven by prudent fiscal management, ongoing reforms, and strategic initiatives aimed at bolstering economic diversification and resilience.

