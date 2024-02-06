Ministry Of Coal Reports Significant Increase In Coal Production And Dispatch

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 6 (KNN) The Ministry of Coal celebrated a remarkable achievement in coal production, marking a substantial upswing to 99.73 Million Tonnes (MT) in January 2024.

This figure, representing a 10.30 per cent increase compared to January 2023's 90.42 MT, showcases the sector's robust growth trajectory.

A significant contributor to this surge is Coal India Limited (CIL), whose production spiked to 78.41 MT in January 2024, up by 9.09 per cent from 71.88 MT in January 2023.

Moreover, the cumulative coal production for the fiscal year 2023-24 saw an impressive leap to 784.11 MT, demonstrating a notable growth of 12.18 per cent compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year.

In parallel, coal dispatch also witnessed a notable boost, reaching 87.37 MT in January 2024, a substantial increase from 82.02 MT recorded in January 2023.

CIL's dispatch performance was equally commendable, hitting 67.56 MT in January 2024, marking a growth of 4.83 per cent from January 2023.

The cumulative coal dispatch for the fiscal year 2023-24 stood at 797.66 MT, reflecting a significant growth of 10.82 per cent compared to the corresponding period in the previous fiscal year.

On January 31, 2024, coal stock held by coal companies experienced a notable surge, reaching 70.37 MT, showcasing an impressive annual growth rate of 47.85 per cent.

Additionally, coal stock at Thermal Power Plants (TPP) witnessed a significant increase to 36.16 MT on the same date, with an annual growth rate of 15.26 per cent.

These statistics underscore the resilience and commitment of the coal sector in meeting the nation's energy demands.

The Ministry of Coal continues to prioritise fostering sustained growth and efficiency within the sector, ensuring a reliable energy supply for the nation's development.

