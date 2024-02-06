Keheliya Rambukwella Resigns

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Environment Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, who is currently in remand and in hospital, has resigned from his Ministerial portfolio.

Rambukwella has sent his resignation letter to President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Rambukwella was remanded till 15th February over the procurement of substandard human intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG).







