Ouinex Partners With Crossover To Boost Crypto Trading Globally

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A pivotal point for crypto traders across the world

Paris, France , Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Ouinex , the crypto trading platform designed for active and professional traders, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Crossover Markets , the renowned institutional trading venue for spot cryptocurrencies. This collaboration marks a milestone in the crypto industry, as Ouinex integrates Crossover's cutting-edge electronic communication network (ECN) technology, CROSSx.

CROSSx, a first-of-its-kind ECN for digital assets, brings unparalleled speed and customization capabilities to Ouinex. With ultra-low-latency, quote-driven matching technology, and smart order routing, CROSSx stands out from the traditional Central Limit Order Book (CLOB) model prevalent in the current crypto landscape.

In a statement regarding the partnership, Ilies Larbi, CEO of Ouinex , expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration: "By partnering with Crossover Markets and leveraging their state-of-the-art technology, we are taking a giant leap forward in providing our clients with a unique and exceptional trading experience.” He added“We promised our clients fast execution, tight spreads and high fill rates as well as a fair and transparent trading environment that eliminates conflicts of interest inherent to traditional CLOB execution models. This partnership is a pivotal point for us and traders globally as CROSSx's unrivaled technology allows us to go above and beyond that promise! "

Anthony Mazzarese, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Crossover , said, "Crossover is honored that our flagship product, CROSSx, has been selected by Ouinex as the liquidity underpinning their highly anticipated launch. Both Ouinex and Crossover share the view that active and high net worth traders globally are underserved, and that most exchanges cater only to retail users, offering basic technology with high fees. Ouinex is launching at the right time with the right product and we are excited to provide our liquidity to this exciting new platform."

About Ouinex

Ouinex is a regulated and secure crypto and derivatives trading platform, focused on low latency and ultra competitive trading fees. Ouinex brings the best of TradFi electronic trading infrastructure to Web3 including innovative universal cross margining capabilities, enabling users to trade TradeFi instruments by using their crypto holdings as margin. Learn more at

About Crossover Markets

Crossover Markets is a digital asset trading technology firm focused on meeting the unique liquidity requirements of institutions in the cryptocurrency markets. CROSSx, the company's execution-only cryptocurrency Electronic Communication Network (ECN), is powered by the industry's fastest and most advanced matching engine and includes order logic that enables clients to choose with whom they want to trade. Led by a team with decades of FX trading, prime brokerage technology and artificial intelligence experience, Crossover is ushering the next big wave of institutions in the crypto market. For more information, visit

Media Contact:

...



