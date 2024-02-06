CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size To Hit US$ 11.49 Billion By 2034: Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Market Driven by Superior Efficacy of CAR T-Cell Therapy Over Traditional Cancer Treatments Rockville, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global car T-cell therapy market , estimated to be valued at US$ 2.25 million in 2024, is projected to increase at a stupendous CAGR of 17.7% from 2024 to 2034.

In the realm of cancer treatment, CAR T-cell therapy is a revolutionary method. This approach to immunotherapy fights cancer by utilizing the patient's own cells. The potential of CAR T-cell therapy as a game-changing therapeutic option for patients who have not responded to traditional treatments has been demonstrated by its amazing success in treating several hematologic malignancies, such as specific types of leukemia and lymphoma.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 11.49 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 17.7% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

In 2024, the market for CAR T-cell therapy is estimated to be valued at US$ 2.25 billion.

Demand for Car T-cell therapy is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2024 to 2034.

By the end of 2034, the market is forecasted to reach US$ 11.49 billion.

North America is estimated to account for 65.7% share of the market in 2024.

Demand for Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) is projected to increase at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2024 to 2034.

The market in North America is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 16.5% through 2034. From 2024 to 2034, the Western European market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 18.7%.



“ CAR T-cells are genetically modified from either donors or patients to express a chimeric antigen receptor, specifically targeting a tumor antigen. Market growth through 2034 is projected to be influenced by a rise in cancer incidence and heightened research and development in CAR T-cell treatment. CAR T-cell therapies, a novel approach to cancer treatment that harnesses the immune system to combat illness, hold great promise, ” says a Fact analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report



Autolus Therapeutics

2Seventy Bio, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Pfizer

Gilead Sciences

Intellia Therapeutics

Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. Novartis AG



Rising Leukemia Cases Worldwide Fueling Demand for CAR T-Cell Therapy

An important factor driving the market for CAR T-cell therapy is the rise in leukemia prevalence. Cases of leukemia, which is defined by the unchecked growth of aberrant white blood cells, have been rising in recent years.

The American Cancer Society states that about 60,650 new cases of leukemia were identified in the United States in 2022.



Several causes, including genetic predispositions, environmental exposures, and lifestyle changes, can be related to this rise. One innovative immunotherapy that has gained popularity as a possible treatment for leukemia is CAR T-cell therapy. By modifying a patient's own T cells, this therapeutic strategy improves identification and eradication of cancer cells.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the CAR T-cell therapy market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (Yescarta [axicabtagene ciloleucel], Kymriah [tisagenlecleucel], JCAR017 [lisocabtagene maraleucel], bb2121), indication (relapsed large B-cell lymphoma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia [ALL], multiple myeloma), and end user (hospitals, cancer treatment centers), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

