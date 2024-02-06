Email Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 14% From 2024 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Exactitude Consultancy Email Market Report – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2030

Exactitude Consultancy

Email Market is growing at a CAGR of 14% from 2024 to 2030

The Exactitude Consultancy Email Market Report – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2030

Global Email market study

This research report provides a detailed analysis of all key factors influencing the market on a global and regional scale, including drivers, restraints, threats, challenges, opportunities, and industry-specific trends. The research report presents a 2022 base year and forecasts between 2024 and 2030.

The global Email Market is anticipated to grow from USD 12.17 Billion in 2023 to USD 30.4 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14 % during the forecast period.

Top Key Companies of the Email Market:

The report also provides analysis of the key companies of the industry and their detailed company profiles including Microsoft, Google, IBM, Salesforce, Oracle, Amazon, Yahoo, Apple, Cisco, Mimecast, Zoho, Barracuda Networks, Symantec, Proofpoint, Mailchimp, SendGrid, AWeber, Constant Contact, HubSpot, Atlassian and others.

Recent Developments:

October 18, 2023: IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced the signing of three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with three entities engaged with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to advance and accelerate innovation in AI, semiconductor and quantum technology for India. This body of work will aim to accelerate India's comprehensive national strategy for AI, strengthen efforts to be self-reliant in semiconductors and advance its National Quantum Mission.

December 12, 2023: Amazon announced the launch of AI-Generated Review Highlights, a new feature that provides a short paragraph right on the product detail page highlighting the products features and customer sentiment frequently mentioned across written reviews. This innovation empowers customers with enhanced product insights, enabling them to make informed purchase decisions with greater ease and confidence.

Email Market Segmentation:

Email Market by Component, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

Software

Services

Data

Email Market by Deployment, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

Cloud-based

On-premise

Email Market by Region, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The region-wise coverage of the market is mentioned in the report, mainly focusing on the regions:

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for the largest market in the Email Market. North America accounted for 38% of the worldwide market value. Because of the region's advanced technological infrastructure and widespread adoption of digital media, the email market in North America is robust and dynamic. Because so many people use email for both personal and business communications, there has been a constant increase in demand for email services. Email marketing is a vital tool used by businesses in North America for lead generation, brand promotion, and customer engagement. Email services have a wide range of users due to the variety of industries present in the region, including traditional sectors and Silicon Valley's tech giants. Secure and compliant email communication solutions are also receiving more attention as a result of North America's strict data protection laws and growing privacy concerns.

The region's focus on sophisticated security features in email platforms spurs innovation in the email market even as cyber threats continue to change. Established firms and up-and-coming startups define the competitive landscape, which promotes an innovative and ever-improving culture. Overall, the tech-savvy population in the region and the constantly changing demands of the digital age have led to a robust and adaptable North American email market.

