Argusid Moves Another Step Forward In Patient Safety

HAACHT, FLEMISH BRABANT, BELGIUM, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IdenPro, a trailblazer in patient identification solutions, announces the introduction of SoftBand® Patient ID Wristbands. These wristbands, designed with a strong focus on patient safety , comfort, and environmental responsibility, mark a significant step forward in healthcare identification technology.

In the healthcare sector, patient identification plays a pivotal role in ensuring safe and effective patient care. Wristbands serve as a critical tool, displaying vital information such as the patient's name, date of birth, and medical record number to facilitate accurate identification and treatment. Positive patient identification is essential to prevent medical errors and ensure patient safety. By accurately matching a patient's identity with their medical records and treatment plan, healthcare providers can minimize the risk of administering incorrect medication or treatment.

Importance of Checking Patient Bands

The practice of checking a patient's wristband before any form of care or treatment is fundamental in healthcare settings. Verifying the information on the wristband against the patient's medical records helps to mitigate errors and enhance overall patient safety.

IdenPro takes a proactive approach to patient safety, distinguishing itself from competitors by avoiding the use of materials containing Phthalates in its wristbands. Phthalates pose environmental risks and potential health hazards, making their exclusion a crucial aspect of IdenPro's commitment to sustainability and patient well-being.

Moreover, the SoftBand® Extra Soft Thermal Patient ID Wristbands offer an unparalleled level of comfort, thanks to their specially designed backing that prevents sweat accumulation between the skin and the wristband. This innovative feature not only enhances the patient experience but also reduces the risk of skin irritation and discomfort.

"Since we have introduced the new generation of SoftBands our partners have been very enthusiastic in promoting these in their local markets. They are considered as a better alternative for printable patient wristbands they have been working with for many years and the level of comfort they offer is unprecedented."

For more information about the SoftBand® Extra Soft Thermal Patient ID Wristbands and other products in the ArgusID range, please visit IdenPro's website.

About IdenPro:

IdenPro is a leading provider of innovative patient identification solutions designed to enhance safety, efficiency, and accuracy in healthcare settings. With a commitment to excellence and sustainability, IdenPro is revolutionizing patient identification and improving outcomes for healthcare providers and patients alike.

