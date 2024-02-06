Board Member And C-Level Executive Curtis E. Stephens Awarded The DCRO Institute Certificate In Risk Governance®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Curtis E. Stephens

- David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO InstituteGLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance ® to Curtis E. Stephens of Richmond, Virginia, in the United States.Curtis is a member of the board of directors of Nasdaq-listed Carter Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARE), where he serves on the enterprise risk management and credit risk committees. Curtis co-founded Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) Metaverse Studios, an early-stage business developing and bringing together a Web3 technology platform in the collegiate NIL space. Curtis also serves as a fractional executive (chief operating officer) for United Network for Collegiate Panty Sharing (UNCPS) Inc., a collaborative initiative that seeks to address short-term food relief for those experiencing food insecurities enrolled as a student at universities and colleges within the United States. He is a former board member at Genesis Properties, where he served on the governance and finance committees. Prior to his work with UNCPS, Curtis served in leading executive roles for StoneMor Partners, L.P., and Stephens Transportation Corporation. Prior to that, he spent two decades as a National Football League Players Association Certified Contract Advisor, serving as managing director for a sports & entertainment enterprise where he spearheaded the company's day-to-day business operations, contract negotiations, and venture management for Professional Athletes in the National Football League.Stephens holds the Corporate Director Certificate from Harvard Business School and the Certificate in Private Company Governance from the Private Directors Association. He earned his BS in Economics from Rutgers University-New Brunswick and his MBA from Virginia Commonwealth University-School of Business."Curtis has an impressive record of leadership and service," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "While he has already had significant board-level experience with enterprise risk, credit risk, finance, and governance, he continues to advance the impact he can have through ongoing education and engagement with peers. We're proud to count him as one of our graduates and credential holders."The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk ® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.“Being awarded the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® continues my journey for knowledge-building proficiency focused on top-level governance of risk in practice,” said Mr. Stephens.“The DCRO Institute curriculum is designed to address a 360-degree view of the governance framework in a changing environment.”The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting .Read testimonials about the program at .About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation , the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at ....

