The Squires Group Wins The 2024 Best Of Staffing Client And Talent Diamond Awards From Clearlyrated

Diamond Award Winner

Diamond Award winners consistently earn industry-leading satisfaction scores and have won the Best of Staffing Award for at least 5 years in a row.

- Nancy Squires, Founder and CEO

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Squires Group, Inc. (TSGi ) has won the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Diamond Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates for five consecutive years. ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. On average, clients and candidates of winning agencies are over 1.6 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided, compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

* The Squires Group received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 85.7% of their clients, contrasted against the industry's average of 52%.

* The Squires Group received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 78.3% of their placed talent, contrasted against the industry's average of 50%.

“To win the Best of Staffing Diamond Award shows that our team consistently puts client and candidate satisfaction as our top priority,” says Nancy Squires, Founder and CEO of TSGi.“For 29 years, the foundation of our success has been the impact that we make in the lives of people, one job at a time” adds Nancy.

“We've also received the Best of Staffing Award for our internal employees for the fourth consecutive year. This recognition is also very important to us,” says Eric Galasso, President of TSGi.“Our team of recruiters, account managers, and operations staff are the foundation of The Squires Group-and we empower them to improve our delivery. By fostering a culture of innovation, we help each other build better teams for our clients, find challenging projects for our consultants, and enrich the career opportunities for our perm candidates,” adds Eric Galasso.

About The Squires Group, Inc.

The Squires Group, Inc. (TSGi) is a WBENC-certified woman-owned small business founded in 1995 by Nancy Squires. With its principal operations located in Annapolis, Maryland, TSGi specializes in providing talent solutions in ERP, IT, Cyber and Accounting & Finance to its clients. TSGi is a professional services firm that provides contract, contract-to-hire, and career placement services for Commercial and Federal clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and select national markets. For more information on The Squires Group, please visit / .

