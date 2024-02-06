AT-Home Testing Market Size Set To Hit USD 45.58 Billion By 2031 With A CAGR Of 10.5%: AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

At home Testing companies

North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for two-fifths of the global at-home testing market share, and is likely to maintain its leadership status.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title AT-Home Testing Market Size was Valued at USD 16.66 billion in 2021 and is Anticipated to Hit USD 45.58 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the AT-Home Testing Market, including an in-depth analysis of market trends, key segments, investment opportunities, value chain analysis, regional landscape, and competitive scenarios. It offers valuable insights for established market players, new entrants, investors, and other stakeholders to devise effective strategies and make informed decisions to enhance their market position. The report is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to gain a deeper understanding of the AT-Home Testing Market and its growth potential in the future.

Rise in awareness about the advantages offered by home-testing devices, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in the demand for HIV testing kits, diabetes kits, and various others, and the easy availability of self-testing kits at online stores and pharmacies without any prescription drive the growth of the global at-home testing market. By test type, the glucose test kits segment would maintain its leadership through 2031.

Get Sample PDF Report with Graphs and Figures Here:

Top At-Home Testing Companies

. Emotiv, Inc.

. Brain Scientific

. Advanced Brain Monitoring

. Masimo Corporation

. Neuronetrix Solutions, LLC

. Quantum Sensors

. the brain resource company

. Neurosky, Inc.

. Neuroelectrics

At Home Testing Market segmentation can be done based on several factors, including:

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global at-home testing market based on test type, age group, distribution channel, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on test type, the glucose test kits segment held the largest share of three-fifths of the global at-home testing market in 2021, and would maintain its leadership in terms of revenue through 2031. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the infectious diseases test kits, pregnancy test kits, cholesterol test strips, drugs of abuse test kits, coagulation monitoring tests, and others segments.

Based on age group, the adult segment was the largest in 2021, capturing nearly half of the global at-home testing market share, and would lead the trail through 2031. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. The report also mentions the pediatric and geriatric segments.

Based on distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment was the largest in 2021, grabbing more than two-fifths of the global at-home testing market share, and would maintain its dominance through 2031. The hospital pharmacies segment, on the other hand, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. The report also mentions the online pharmacies segment.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for two-fifths of the global at-home testing market share and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

Purchase the Report:

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

.Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

.Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

.What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

.What are the trends of this market?

.Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

.How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

.How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

.Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

.How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

.Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook

.North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

.Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

.Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

.LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Contact Details:

David Correa

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

...

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of“Market Research Reports” and“Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn