Shark Tank India 3: 'Scalp Cooling System' For Cancer Care Seals Joint Deal Of Rs 30 Lakh

The new episode of 'Shark Tank India' season three witnessed a joint deal of the chemotherapy relief solution by 'Eva Scalp Cooling System' at Rs 30 lakh with sharks Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta and Ritesh Agarwal.

In a nation that embraces innovation, Stemtech Medical Devices, founded by Raghuveer Surupa, has developed India's first scalp cooling system for cancer care.

Bringing his brainchild to the entrepreneurial reality show, Raghuveer, who is an IIM Ranchi alumnus, pitched a deal Rs 30 lakh for a two per cent equity stake.

Raghuveer stands at the helm of Stemtech, leading the charge with a vision inspired by personal experience - witnessing his aunt's courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

Stemtech's oncologist-recommended flagship device, 'Eva Scalp Cooling System' helps cancer patients prevent one of chemotherapy's most challenging side effects - hair loss.

This innovative system, installed in 12 hospitals across five states, has already conducted 1000 successful sessions in the past year.

The deal closed with Namita, the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceutical Ltd, Aman, co-founder and CMO, BOAT, and Ritesh, founder and CEO of OYO Rooms, at Rs 30 lakh for 1.8 per cent equity.

Discussing his experience on the show, Raghuveer said: "Shark Tank opportunity came at a very opportune moment for 'Eva Scalp Cooling'. We have designed, developed and manufactured this device over the last four years. This show will give us the opportunity to raise awareness around the severity of hair loss caused by cancer treatment and the solution we provide."

