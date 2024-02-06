EQS-News: Bechtle AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Development of Sales

Bechtle continues successful streak in 2023

Bechtle continues successful streak in 2023



Business volume up approx. 7% to €7.8

bn

Revenue climbs some 6.8% to around €6.4

bn

EBT rises by approx. 6.7% to some €374

m EBT margin on par with previous year at 5.8%

Neckarsulm, 6

February

2024 – Bechtle

AG has published its preliminary figures for the 2023 fiscal year, once again exhibiting solid growth with an increase in business volume to €7.8

bn, more than 7%. Revenue climbed some 6.8% to €6.4

bn, while earnings before taxes (EBT) gained 6.7%, reaching approximately €374

m. The EBT margin is therefore expected to continue on last year's excellent level of 5.8%. On 31

December

2023, Bechtle's workforce numbered 15,159 employees, an increase of 7.9% or 1,113 people compared to the previous year (14,046). “Bechtle was able to successfully weather 2023's intense economic challenges, once again outperforming the market with a growth of 7%. This was another impressive team effort on the part of all our colleagues across Europe and also underpins just how resilient our business model is even in the face of harsh conditions. In particular, our public sector and major account business has shown some very positive development,” says Dr

Thomas Olemotz, CEO, Bechtle

AG. Bechtle

AG will publish its final, audited results for the 2023 fiscal year on 15

March

2024. *** About Bechtle: With more than 100 system houses and IT e-commerce in 14 countries, Bechtle is one of Europe's leading IT providers and never more than a stone's throw away. Bechtle also has a worldwide partner network to fulfil the needs of its customers on every continent. Founded in 1983, the Bechtle Group is headquartered in the southern German town of Neckarsulm and currently employs over 15,000 people. Over 70,000 customers from the industrial, trade, financial and public sectors rely on Bechtle to drive their digital transformation with a cross-vendor portfolio that spans the whole world of IT infrastructure and operations. Bechtle is listed on the MDAX and TecDAX indexes. According to preliminary figures, revenue in 2023 was €6.4

bn. Read more at bechtle

Contact Investor Relations Corporate Communications/Press

