Lenzing once again on CDP's prestigious Triple A List, confirming sustainability leadership

Lenzing one of the only 10 companies in the world with a triple“A” score

Leading role in corporate transparency and performance on climate change, forests and water security reaffirmed CDP is considered the gold standard for international environmental reporting

Lenzing – The Lenzing Group, the world's leading supplier of specialty fibers for the textile and nonwovens industries, has once again been recognized for leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate change, forests and water security by global environmental non-profit CDP, securing a place on its annual“A List”. Based on data reported through CDP's 2023 Climate Change, Forests and Water Security questionnaires, Lenzing is one of the only 10 companies that achieved a triple“A” – out of over 21,000 companies scored and for the third year in a row.

CDP is considered the gold standard of international environmental reporting. Fully aligned with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. In 2023, over 740 financial institutions with over USD 136 trillion in assets requested companies to disclose data on environmental impacts, risks and opportunities through CDP's platform. A record-breaking 23,000 companies responded, representing two thirds of global market capitalization.

“I am very grateful and proud of what the employees of the Lenzing Group do every day to further expand our leading position in the field of sustainability. Once again being on CDP's Triple A List as one of the only 10 companies in the world is strong evidence that we are taking the right measures,” said Stephan Sielaff, CEO of the Lenzing Group.“Lenzing is working tirelessly to make the industries in which it operates even more sustainable and to drive the transformation of the textile business model from linear to circular. For this transformation to be successful, further efforts are required from the entire industry.”

Sherry Madera, CEO of CDP, said:“Congratulations to all the companies on CDP's A List, and those companies that started or accelerated their journey towards environmental transparency in 2023 – we saw a 24 percent increase of disclosures last year and that trajectory is to be applauded. It is only by laying the groundwork of disclosure that companies can show they are serious about the vital part they play in securing a net-zero, nature-positive future. Earning a place on the A List is about more than the score. It's an indication of high quality, complete data that equips companies with a holistic view of their environmental impact, serves as a baseline for transition plans and – crucially – enables them to follow through on their ambitions. As we move deeper into the Decade of Action, and as CDP continually raises the bar for what represents environmental leadership, the work of A List companies is never complete. We look forward to seeing all companies turn their commitments into further and more meaningful and effective action.”

As part of its strategic principles and in its defined core areas such as decarbonization, sustainable raw material sourcing and responsible water management, Lenzing sets itself ambitious sustainability targets that contribute directly to some of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and takes concrete measures to achieve these goals. For example, Lenzing pays attention to exclusively sustainable sourcing of wood and dissolving wood pulp, optimal use of its raw materials, continuous improvement of energy efficiency and investments in renewables. Lenzing is also driving the transformation of the industry towards a fully circular economy.

