GOPIZZA Celebrates Milestone With The Opening Of Its 50Th Store In India, Marking A Total Of 200 Stores Worldwide

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India GOPIZZA , Korea's largest pizza brand, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its 50th store in India, which also signifies the achievement of 200 stores globally. The new flagship store, located in the vibrant district of Koramangala, Bengaluru, is set to showcase a menu that embodies the essence of Korean flavors, aromas, and tastes.



GOPIZZA's Flagship Store





"This launch marks an important milestone that commemorates 3 years in India and highlights the company's long-term commitment to growth with 200 stores globally and more expansion in one of GOPIZZA's fastest-growing markets, India,”

said Jae-Won (Jay) Lim, CEO, GOPIZZA Global . "Our menu has been carefully curated, to introduce the diverse and rich flavors of Korean cuisine to our customers in Bengaluru.”





Distinguished by its innovative design, the flagship outlet in Koramangala presents a semi dine-in concept, capturing the authentic vibe of eateries in Seoul. This unique ambiance is tailored to enhance the enjoyment of GOPIZZA's renowned Korean menu. It features the brand's gourmet pizza and pasta specials with a Korean twist, such as the fiery Buldak Volcano Pizza, the delightful Seoul Snow Pizza, and the savory Gangnam Bulgogi Pizza. Additionally, to provide patrons with a true Korean culinary experience, the menu includes starters reminiscent of the local food streets of South Korea, such as the K-fried chicken, Corn dogs, an array of signature Ramyun Bowls, and delectable Korean-inspired desserts.





Speaking on the brand's expansion plans, Mahesh Reddy, CEO, GOPIZZA India said,“GOPIZZA embraces a versatile business model adaptable to spaces as compact as 50 sq ft, suitable for even placements in convenient stores. Through this malleability, we plan to open over 100 outlets by the end of 2024 in different regions of India and surpass the milestone of 500 stores worldwide, standing true to our commitment to accessibility and diversity.”





“GOPIZZA's aggressive expansion strategy extends beyond traditional formats. Operating across diverse verticals and locations, the brand has its presence in the formats of brick-and-mortar stores, shipment container stores, soon to also be in the form of a dessert cafe, and a food truck around the city. Located in malls, popular shopping streets, and airports, GOPIZZA is also looking into highways,” added Mahesh Reddy, CEO, GOPIZZA India .





With GOPIZZA's dedication to innovation and quality, the brand is strategically enhancing its integration of AI and robotics in all of its kitchens to ensure unparalleled quality and efficiency. Presently, operating successfully in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai, GOPIZZA has ambitious plans to expand its footprint to additional cities including Kochi, Pune, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Delhi in the coming months. Furthermore, on a global scale, the brand is poised for expansion into new markets, with upcoming ventures planned in the United States, Philippines, Vietnam, and the Middle East.





About GOPIZZA

At GOPIZZA, innovation takes center stage with in-house developed, state-of-the-art technology, featuring the GOBOT and GOVEN. The GOBOT, a cooperative robot, is designed to cut pizzas, expertly sprinkle just the right sauce, and ensure the pizza stays piping hot, allowing the kitchen staff to focus on more meaningful tasks. Complementing this, the 'AI Smart Topping Table' tracks and monitors the toppings on a pizza in real time. The GOVEN, a patented automatic pizza oven, takes pizza perfection to a new level, baking six individual-serving pizzas to crispy, mouthwatering perfection in just three minutes. These cutting-edge technologies streamline kitchen operations and ensure consistent quality in every GOPIZZA creation across all of its outlets, making each visit an unforgettable pizza experience. GOPIZZA has an established presence in South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Thailand, and India.





50th Store Location - 288-807, 10th Main Rd, New Friends Colony, Koramangala 4th Block, Ejipura, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560095.