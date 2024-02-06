Itel's Highly Awaited P55+ And P55 Smartphones Are Confirmed To Launch On 8Th February

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India

itel P55T set to debut with world's first Android 14 GO OS out of the box by end of February

itel P55+ to be equipped with a first-in-segment 45W power charging itel P55 is expected to feature India's first 24GB* RAM under 10K

In light of the growing excitement surrounding the upcoming release of itel P55 and P55+, the latest reports and itel's social media teasers now indicate that itel, a popular smartphone brand in India, is preparing to unveil its two high-performance smartphones on 8th February 2024. As per the sources, itel P55 will feature India's first 24GB* RAM in the segment and the itel P55+ will come with a first-in-segment 45W power charging, which charges 70% within just 30 minutes.



itel P55 + (Power series)





The upcoming smartphones under the new and revamped power series will provide an array of aspirational features, each crafted for the modern and specific needs of the Gen-Z: The itel P55+ is to launch with an expansive 256GB storage and 16GB* RAM, all packed in an elegant vegan leather body with exquisite 3D stitching. The itel P55 on the other hand is a powerhouse that ensures unmatched performance and delivers crisp and clear images with the 50MP AI dual camera.









Sources have also indicated that the much-anticipated itel P55T, featuring the world's first Android 14 GO OS out of the box is to make its grand entrance in the Indian market in the last week of February. This launch will be the final addition of the long-awaited Power Series, aiming to further establish itel's unwavering presence in the vibrant Indian market. Users will experience a multitude of advantages with itel's latest Android 14 GO (out of box) offering enhanced privacy and significantly improved battery life.





With a price tag anticipated of the Power series to be below INR 10,000, itel continues to emphasize affordability, making advanced features and innovations accessible to a broader audience and strengthening its presence in the sub-10K segment.