Study Finds The Top 'Good Luck' Game Day Foods

Burgers, chicken wings, and hot dogs are considered the 'good luck' game day foods – while deviled eggs and garlic bread are deemed bad omens.

A poll of 2,000 sports fans found 44% have food-focused superstitions when it comes to a big game, with 85% of those only ever eating or serving certain dishes on game day.





Pizza, popcorn, and chips are also considered to bring positive energy, but mozzarella sticks, salsa and queso dip seem to have the opposite effect.

The study, commissioned by brioche brand St Pierre and conducted by OnePoll, found that when it comes to wider superstitions, 79% will carry out strict rituals ahead of a game to help improve for the chances of a good result.

Of these, 34% must sit on the same part of the sofa for any game when watching at home, while 40% will wear a 'lucky outfit'.

And to avoid cursing their favorite team, 32% will refuse to watch a match with specific people they deem 'unlucky'.

“It seems people take sport and their superstitions very seriously – so much so that almost three-quarters of fans believe the final outcome of the game could depend on it,” a spokesperson for St Pierre said.

“We are big believers that food is more than a meal on your plate – it helps make memories, bring people together – and – judging by the results of this research, it helps sports teams win titles!”

More than seven in 10 (71%) of those who are religious with their rituals have gone as far as refusing to watch the game until they have been performed.

What's more, 74% believe the outcome of a previous sporting event was determined by whether they took part in their pre-event ritual, or not.

Of the 58% who label themselves superstitious when watching their favorite team play, half are this way because of their parents, while 43% developed it themselves.

As 38% will eat a specific type of food as part of their own sporting ritual, 32% of those who have ever hosted a Super Bowl party say serving the correct food was their highest priority.

While 69% agree the snacks are almost as important as the event itself.

Making sure the game was displayed properly and having a good mix of friends round was also on the list of must-haves for a successful gathering.

It also emerged that almost half - 48% - admit they have attended a Super Bowl party for the food and drink only – while having no particular interest in the game itself.

A further 37% prefer to socialize rather than watch the teams play, and exactly three in 10 only take an interest in it because of the famed halftime show.

Kayleigh Swift, US Brand Manager for St Pierre, added,“With Super Bowl just round the corner, it's been great to get an insight into what people think about the build-up and the social gatherings which take place all over the country.”

St Pierre has teamed up with ex-NFL pro, turned TV chef, Eddie Jackson, to create his ultimate game day recipes. For more information or for recipe inspiration this season, visit our website .

TOP 20 'GOOD LUCK' GAME DAY FOODS

PizzaHot dogsBurgersChipsPopcornChicken WingsIce creamChicken slidersCupcakesCookiesTacosPotato skinsAssorted cheeses with crackers and fruitsNachosSalsa and queso dipChicken tendersTrail mix with nuts, pretzels, and dried fruitMozzarella sticksChiliVegetable platter

TOP 20 'BAD LUCK' GAME DAY FOODS

Deviled eggsGarlic breadSalsa and queso dipIce creamChicken WingsMozzarella sticksMini burgers with various toppingsTrail mix with nuts, pretzels, and dried fruitPretzelsPastiesPulled pork slidersJalapeño poppersChicken tendersChicken slidersTacosPopcornVegetable platterHot dogsAssorted cheeses with crackers and fruitsPotato skins