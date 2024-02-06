PSL: UNHCR, Peshawar Zalmi To Bat For Refugees

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): The UN refugee agency has announced a partnership with the Peshawar Zalmi to promote the cause of refugee through cricket in Pakistan.

The UNHCR announcement came on Monday less than two weeks ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9, scheduled to commence from Feb 17.

UNHCR and Peshawar Zalmi, one of the major PSL franchises, will work together to shine a light on the issues being faced by refugees during the cricket event.

Marking a visible commitment to the cause of refugees, Peshawar Zalmi will showcase the UNHCR emblem on their jerseys.

Peshawar Zalmi Chief Operating Officer Mian Abbas and cricketer Mohammad Haris presented the official jersey of the franchise to UNHCR's representative in Pakistan Philippa Candler.

Speaking on the occasion, Abbas noted conflict had forced millions of people to become refugees across the globe.

Peshawar Zalmi and UNHCR would jointly conduct an awareness campaign during PSL, he said on behalf of franchise owner Javed Afridi.

Abbas hoped:“Teaming up with humanitarian organisations like UNHCR will allow us to use our platform to highlight global challenges and help mobilise our people for a greater humanitarian impact.”

