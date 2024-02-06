Torkham Porters Issued With Special Cards

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): The government of Pakistan has issued special cards to hundreds of porters and daily-wagers in Torkham.

More than 300 porters and workers have received the cards, helping them resume their work after several months of suspension as a result of Pakistan's harsh visa policy.

The strict visa regime had rendered jobless hundreds of workers, who carried travellers' belongings across the Torkham gate, according to Dawn.

The newspaper quoted Landikotal Assistant Commissioner Irshad Ali Momand as saying the cards were issued after verification of the identity of recipients.

He added:“The decision was taken in consultation with local security officials and the district administration was authorised to issue these cards as the administration has sufficient knowledge about these labourers and porters.”

Meanwhile, labourer representative Farman Shinwari said they were still obliged to carry passports with valid visas and their movement was confined to the zero point.

