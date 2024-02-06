Snapchat initiate another round of employee layoffs amid revenue challenges

(MENAFN) Snapchat, the popular social networking platform primarily catering to teenagers, is set to undergo another round of significant layoffs, following a trend seen across the technology sector. Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, has announced plans to reduce its workforce by 10 percent, amounting to approximately 500 employees. This decision comes on the heels of a prior layoff in the summer of 2022, where over 1,200 employees were let go, constituting a 20 percent reduction.



A spokesperson for Snap revealed that the restructuring aims to streamline the organization by trimming middle management positions and fostering greater collaboration among teams. Despite expressing gratitude for the departing employees' contributions, the company emphasizes its commitment to supporting them through the transition.



At the beginning of November, Snap employed slightly over 5,300 individuals. The announcement comes amidst Snap co-founder Evan Spiegel's revelation last spring that the platform boasted a user base of 750 million monthly active users, predominantly aged between 13 and 34 across more than 20 countries. However, unlike its competitor Meta, which encompasses Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, Snap has struggled to translate its user engagement into substantial advertising revenue, thus failing to achieve profitability on an annual basis.

