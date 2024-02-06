Sheikh Joaan Honours Qatar Handball Team

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) President H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani felicitated the Qatar handball team that recently won the Asian Men's Handball Championship title in Bahrain.

QOC Second Vice President Dr. Thani bin Abdulrahman Al Kuwari and QOC Secretary General Jassim bin Rashid Al Buainain were also present during the ceremony held yesterday. Al Annabi defeated Japan in the final to lift the trophy for the sixth consecutive time. During the continental event, Qatar also confirmed their berth at the 2025 World Championship to be jointly staged by Croatia, Denmark and Norway.