QOC President Meets Jordan Counterpart

Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) President H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani yesterday met the President of the Jordan Olympic Committee HRH Prince Faisal bin Al Hussein, on the sidelines of the World Aquatics Championships Doha 2024. During the meeting, the top officials discussed aspects of joint sports cooperation and ways to support and develop them.

