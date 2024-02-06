Minister Of State For Interior Meets Arab Interior Ministers Council Secretary-General

Minister of State for Interior Affairs H E Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal Al Thani met Secretary-General of the Arab Interior Ministers Council, H E Dr. Mohammed bin Ali Kuman, who is visiting the country, yesterday. During the meeting, they discussed a range of topics of common interest.

