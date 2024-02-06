QSC Participates In International Invention Fair In Middle East

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: Qatar Scientific Club (QSC) affiliated with the Ministry of Sports and Youth and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) participated in the 14th International Invention Fair in the Middle East (IIFME) currently being held in Kuwait until February 7.

Manager of QSC Sheikh Ali bin Salman Al Thani leads the Qatari delegation to the conference, along with representatives of the Qatar Science and Technology Secondary School for Boys, Qatar University and Qatari inventors nominated by the General-Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The delegation includes the innovator Khalid Alyafei from QU, the innovators Omar Muhammad Al Emadi, Jassim Issa Al Shammari, Nayef Hamad Al Aji, and Bandar Talal Al Mansouri from Qatar School of Science and Technology, alongside candidates of the General-Secretariat of GCC, namely Dr. Saif Ali Al Hajri and Hitmi Khalifa Al Hitmi.

The delegation participates in the event by showcasing the Project AquaCare, an innovative system to monitor water quality that ensures the standards of safe drinking water in homes and public places and utilizes technologies such as the Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) to constantly test water indicators.

The project displays a real time data and relays alerts via telegram when diversion from the safe levels occurs, in addition to boosting health and sustainability project granting the individuals the ability to ensure the safety of water.

Manager of QSC Sheikh Ali bin Salman Al Thani, head of the delegation participating in the exhibition said QSC has been committed to participating in the exhibition with stellar innovations to highlight the role of Qatari innovators, empower and brief them on the experiences of others, as well as giving them the real self-confidence and spurring them to explore innovative solutions for the problems facing the Qatari community, whether at the environmental, climatic, or health levels.