Chief Of Staff Attends World Defense Show In Saudi Capital

Riyadh: Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces H E Staff Lieutenant-General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit attended the opening of the second edition of World Defense Show 2024, being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. More than 773 exhibitors from over 75 countries are participating in the show. Chief of Staff was accompanied by a number of senior officers of the Qatar Armed Forces.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.