Amir Congratulates New President Of Namibia

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to His Excellency President Dr. Nangolo Mbumba on the occasion of his being sworn in as the President of the Republic of Namibia, wishing him success and the relations between the two countries further development and growth.

