Al Khater, UNDP Official Discuss Ways To Alleviate Suffering Of Gaza Residents

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met yesterday with Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations and Director of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Regional Bureau for Arab States H E Abdallah Al Dardari.

During the meeting, they discussed relations between the State of Qatar and the UNDP as well as the efforts undertaken by the State of Qatar to provide aid to the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip and means of cooperation between the two sides to alleviate the suffering of the residents of the Strip as a result of the war.

The Minister of State for International Cooperation expressed her appreciation for the UNDP and other UN agencies, especially UNRWA, which are working to mitigate the impact of the war in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.