'Fighter' Box Office: Hrithik-Deepika's Film To Cross Rs 350 Crore

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 'Fighter', starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, is on track to gross Rs 350 crore globally. On Monday, February 5, the film's box office dropped dramatically.

The newly released film 'Fighter', starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, is in its second week in theatres.

In only 12 days, the aerial actioner has reached Rs 300 crore globally and is currently on track to reach Rs 350 crore.

On February 5, the film witnessed a significant dip in box office revenue. It remains to be seen whether the picture will gather momentum over the weekend again.

Siddharth Anand's film 'Fighter' premiered on January 25 to high expectations. The film garnered favourable feedback from all sources.

According to the official box office statistics assessment, the film has grossed over Rs 302 crore globally and in India, the film made more than Rs 217 crore (gross).



As predicted, the film's statistics dropped dramatically on February 5. 'Fighter' grossed almost Rs 3.35 crore (net) at the domestic movie office on Monday.

The entire 12-day collection in India is currently Rs 178.60 crore (net). On February 5, 'Fighter' had occupancy of 10.49 per cent in India.