'Lal Salaam' Trailer: Rajnikanth Fights For Religious Harmony In Daughter Aishwarya's Movie [Video]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The much-anticipated trailer for director Aishwarya Rajinikanth's latest project, 'Lal Salaam,' was unveiled on February 5, generating considerable excitement among fans. The sports drama, set to hit theaters on February 9, stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles, with Superstar Rajinikanth making an appearance in an extended cameo. Aishwarya Rajinikanth, marking her return as a filmmaker, has crafted a narrative that aims to promote religious harmony and tackles a sensitive subject.

The film's audio launch occurred on January 26 at a college in Chennai, setting the stage for the much-anticipated release. The trailer, released on YouTube, showcases 'Lal Salaam' as a compelling sports drama with a poignant societal message.

Produced by Subaskara Allirajah of Lyca Productions, 'Lal Salaam' boasts a stellar cast, including Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, Rajinikanth, Vignesh, Livingston, Senthil, Jeevitha, KS Ravikumar, and Thambi Ramaiah in supporting roles. Cricketing legend Kapil Dev will also make a special appearance in a cameo role.

The story, co-written by Vishnu Rangasamy and Aishwarya, unfolds against the backdrop of a sports drama, with Vishnu Rangasamy also handling the cinematography. Renowned composer AR Rahman and editor Pravin Baaskar contribute to the film's technical prowess.

'Lal Salaam' not only promises gripping sports action but also addresses relevant societal issues, making it a film to watch out for. As Aishwarya Rajinikanth's directorial comeback, the movie has generated substantial interest and is set to captivate audiences with its compelling narrative and star-studded ensemble.