Anant Ambani-Radhika Sangeet: Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh To Perform?

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities details are out. According to reports, Rihanna and Diljit Dosanjh will perform at the sangeet ceremony.

The most anticipated wedding of the year is scheduled for March 2024. The pre-wedding festivities are slated to begin on March 1, 2024, and will go until March 8, 2024.



Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are said to perform at the sangeet event since the Animal star is one of Anant's close buddies.



As of yet, neither Diljit Dosanjh's or Rihanna's teams nor the business tycoon family have issued an official statement about the aforementioned report.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities are slated to take place in Jamnagar, Gujarat.