Viral Photos: Salman Khan Undergoes Massive Physical Transformation For His Next 'The Bull'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Salman Khan's recent viral photos of his massive physical transformation have surprised his fans and social media users. Recently, a few pictures of the actor with his admirers at his Mumbai flat appeared online. The photographs show the actor's physical change, which has received traction on social media.

By his appearance, the 58-year-old actor is working hard to get in shape for his forthcoming film 'The Bull,' produced by Karan Johar. On February 5, a couple of Salman's admirers uploaded photos of him posing with them at his Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai on X. '

Also Read:

King Charles diagnosed with Cancer? Buckingham Palace breaks silence

The photographs clearly show that the actor has undergone an astonishing physical makeover. He appears to have bulked up for his forthcoming patriotic film 'The Bull', directed by Vishnuvardhan, which requires metamorphosis. Hence, the actor may be undertaking tough training for the same.

Also Read:

Neha Dhupia wishes her 'love and life' Angad Bedi on his birthday [Video]

Salman Khan and Karan Johar's film after 25 years:

After 25 years, Salman Khan and Karan Johar are collaborating on a full-length film named 'The Bull'. The film will star Salman Khan, be directed by Vishnuvardhan, and be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

The film, which is based on an actual incident, stars Salman Khan as a paramilitary officer who recounts the events of the 1988 terror strikes in Malé, Maldives. The filming is scheduled to begin in February 2024, with the film expected to be Salman's Eid 2025 present to his followers.