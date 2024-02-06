Karnataka: Man Beaten To Death By Drunk Friend Over Heated Money Dispute

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A man lost his life following a heated dispute over money at a local bar. The Bengaluru Rural Railway Station police have apprehended the alleged assailant, identified as B. Sunil (28) from Bellary, who is accused of assaulting and killing 28-year-old Kumaraswamy, a resident of Kyatsandra, Tumkur.

Kumaraswamy, originally from Chiratgonda village in Vijayanagara district, had been living in Kyatsandra for the past three years, employed as a plaster worker. The accused, Sunil, hailing from Bommanala village in Bellary district, had been residing and studying at Siddhaganga Math in Tumkur during his early years and had been working as a daily wage labourer in Bellary for the last 15 years.

The unfortunate incident unfolded on February 2 when Sunil visited Siddaganga Math to reconnect with old friends. Subsequently, he joined them for a drink at a local bar in Kyatasandra. During this time, Kumaraswamy, also present at the bar, requested Sunil to buy him a drink using the money Sunil had visibly on him, amounting to ₹19,000.

A disagreement arose when Sunil refused to comply with Kumaraswamy's request, leading to a verbal altercation. The dispute escalated, prompting Sunil to leave the bar to consult with a relative's son at Siddhaganga Math. Returning to the bar at 5 pm, Sunil found Kumaraswamy persisting with his demand for money.

The situation turned violent as the two engaged in a physical altercation at Kyatasandra Circle before eventually reaching Kyatsandra railway station. There, Sunil allegedly delivered a fatal punch to Kumaraswamy's face, causing him to fall onto the railway tracks. In a gruesome turn of events, Sunil continued the assault by repeatedly kicking Kumaraswamy in the face with his shoe and striking him with a steel bracelet.

Kumaraswamy succumbed to his injuries, bleeding profusely, while Sunil fled the scene. The incident came to light when the railway police discovered the bloodied body beside the railway tracks on the morning of February 3. Identification was made possible by a mobile number found in the deceased's pocket.

Following an investigation, the police reviewed CCTV footage, leading them to the suspect, Sunil. Upon interrogation, Sunil confessed to the murder. The authorities have since arrested him, and legal proceedings are underway.