BSF Seizes Trained Falcon With GPS Along Indo-Pak Border In Jaisalmer; Training Costs Estimated At Rs 15 Lakh

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent development along the Indo-Pak border adjacent to the Shahgarh area of Jaisalmer, a trained falcon fitted with a GPS device was apprehended by the vigilant jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF). The incident, which unfolded on a Sunday evening, has raised eyebrows and prompted further investigation by local authorities. The falcon, believed to have flown into Indian territory from Pakistan, has been handed over to the Shahgarh police for thorough examination.

According a report quoting BSF sources familiar with the matter, the captured bird is no ordinary creature. It is identified as a dangerous predator capable of attacking animals, birds, and even humans. The falcon, equipped with a sophisticated GPS antenna, bears testament to the significant investment made in its training and equipment. Reports suggest that the antenna alone costs approximately 400 dollars, while the extensive training regimen undertaken for such birds commands a hefty sum ranging from Rs 10 to 15 lakh.

Upon delving deeper into the matter, authorities uncovered a startling revelation regarding the falcon's origin and purpose. It appears that several members of the Saudi Arabian royal families have been stationed in the desert regions of Pakistan, armed with specially trained hunting falcons, primarily targeting the rare Houbara bird.

The Saudi royal entourage, seeking the thrill of traditional falconry, has spared no expense in pursuing their hunting expeditions. The Pakistani government, enticed by substantial financial incentives from the royal families, has reportedly issued numerous permits authorizing the hunting activities within designated desert areas.

Camps have reportedly been established in strategic locations such as Rahimiyar Khan, Sadiqabad, Sangarh, Islamgarh, Khipro, and Sakhar, drawing attention to the intricate dynamics surrounding wildlife conservation, cultural traditions, and diplomatic relations.