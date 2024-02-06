Musheer Khan Draws Inspiration From Sarfaraz's Winning Mindset In U-19 World Cup Dominance

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Musheer Khan has wisely emulated his accomplished elder brother Sarfaraz in all aspects related to cricket. From adopting Sarfaraz's batting style to embracing his winning mindset, Musheer has incorporated valuable lessons from his brother into various facets of the game. The results have been evident. In India's commanding performance in the U-19 World Cup, Musheer has emerged as a standout performer, topping the run-scoring charts with an impressive 334 runs in five games.

"I have learned a great deal from Sarfaraz – from his batting technique to his relentless focus on winning games for his team and constructing innings," he shared with the ICC, referring to his brother's recent inclusion in the India squad for the second Test against England.

"Even during his bid to join the Indian team, his emphasis was always on scoring runs and following the process, not fixating on the outcome. My focus, too, centers on the process."

"He advised me (before the U19 World Cup) that there is no greater honor than representing India. He encouraged me to relish my time on the field and emphasized that whenever I get an opportunity – be it with the bat or ball – I must elevate the team in any situation and secure victory."

"He told me to play with all my heart because I am representing the country."

The standout player in India's U-19 World Cup campaign in South Africa, Musheer, asserted on Monday that his satisfaction hinges on the team lifting the winners' trophy, prioritizing team success over personal accomplishments.

As defending champions, India is set to face hosts South Africa in the semifinal on Tuesday.

Having scored two centuries against Ireland and New Zealand, Musheer is the only player in the tournament with more than one ton to his name.

"I am content with my performances, but my satisfaction won't come until we win the World Cup," Musheer remarked in an interview with ICC.

"As for being the highest run-scorer, I prefer not to dwell on it. Since the commencement of the tournament, our sole focus has been on winning the World Cup, and that remains our primary goal. I simply aim to contribute to the team's success and accept the results as they unfold."

