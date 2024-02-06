'Love Storiyaan': Karan Johar Ventures Into Real-Life Modern Love Stories Crafted By Six Directors

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) If you are single or in a long-distance relationship and do not have any plans for Valentine's Day, Karan Johar has something for you. The filmmaker took to Instagram to announce a new series called 'Love Storiyaan' in which he has compiled a series of real-life love stories, similar to the Modern Love series.
Karan Johar's post
Also read:
Directors of 'Love Storiyaan'
The stories were filmed by six directors: Akshay Indikar, Archana Phadke, Collin D'Cunha, Hardik Mehta, Shazia Iqbal, and Vivek Soni.
About 'Love Storiyaan'
Somen Mishra's vision for the series is a six-part joyful chronicle of real-life love experiences that follows real-life couples from throughout the country as they share their stories of love, hope, happiness, and triumph over adversity.
'Love Storiyaan' is a Dharmatic Entertainment production with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as executive producers. The film's stories are inspired by true events from India Love Project, a social media group formed by former journalists Priya Ramani, Samar Halarnkar, and Niloufer Venkatraman. The series will be available on Amazon Prime Video on February 14, 2024.
