Karnataka: Husband Murdered By Wife And Lover Over Affair, Arrested At Hubli

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A tale of betrayal and murder has gripped Karnataka's Hubli, bringing to light a heinous crime committed by a wife and her lover. The incident, which occurred on APMC-Maradagi Road, has left the residents of Banjara Colony in disbelief and the authorities scrambling to piece together the details.

Hubli was rocked by a gruesome discovery on January 10 when an unidentified body was found on APMC Maradagi Road. The victim was later identified as Chandrasekhara Lamani, a 40-year-old resident of Banjara Colony. What initially seemed like a tragic incident took a sinister turn as investigations unfolded.

Karnataka: Man beaten to death by drunk friend over heated money dispute

Chandrasekhara Lamani's wife, Manjula, and her lover, Riyaz Ahmed, found themselves at the centre of the investigation, accused of orchestrating the murder. The Navanagar police, who initially grappled with identifying the deceased, eventually unravelled the dark secrets surrounding the case.

Bengaluru: BMTC bus accident claims life of 21-year-old female engineering student in Malleshwaram

Manjula raised suspicions about her husband's death, setting off a chain of investigations aimed at uncovering the truth. It was revealed that the wife had been involved in extra-marital affairs for the past five years, leading to a tumultuous household marked by harassment and discord.

The deceased husband, Chandrasekhara Lamani, allegedly discovered the adulterous affair, intensifying the strife within the family. Both Manjula and her lover, Riyaz Ahmed, now find themselves behind bars, facing charges related to the murder of Chandrashekhara Lamani. The community, still grappling with the shock of the incident, is left to ponder the depths to which human relationships can descend.