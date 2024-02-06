Aam Aadmi Books Maharaja Suites In Five Star Hotels For Rs 10 Lakh A Night? BJP Mocks Arvind Kejriwal (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Bharatiya Janata Party has once again called out Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's alleged extravangance when it comes to spending lakhs of Rupees on five-star hotel suites. In a video shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal claimed to expose the Delhi Chief Minister, "who calls himself a 'common man' and "staunchly honest".

The video begins outside a swamky Maharaja suite of a five star hotel, where Jindal claimed that Kejriwal stayed during the Gujarat election campaign. Jindal said, "During the Gujarat elections, those traveling in autos in front of the public used to stay in the Maharaja Suite rooms of five star hotels at night, the rent for which was Rs 8 to 10 lakh per day."

He further claimed that "Kejriwal, who lives in a 'Sheeshmahal' (renovated official residence of the Delhi CM), spends the taxpayers' money of Delhi on his own pleasures and luxuries and lies to the public."

This is not the first instance where the BJP has made such claims.

To recall, in April last year, the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were embroiled in a verbal altercation concerning the Delhi government's expenditure of approximately Rs 44.78 crore on renovating Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence between 2020 and 2022. The allocated funds were reportedly utilized for imported marble, lavish interiors, electrical fixtures, and high-end kitchen appliances.

At that time, the BJP accused Kejriwal of contradicting his earlier affidavit from 2013, wherein he purportedly pledged to abstain from indulging in luxuries. However, the BJP contended that Kejriwal was now lavishly spending on his residence, living a regal lifestyle despite projecting himself as a common man, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, the BJP provided details of the expenditures, highlighting expenses on various items such as curtains and marble. Sambit Patra of the BJP disclosed that orders were placed for 23 curtains, ranging from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 3 lakh each, and specified that marble had been imported from Vietnam, with a total expenditure of Rs 1.15 crore. Additionally, approximately Rs 5 crores were reportedly spent on pre-fabricated wooden walls.

In a prior incident in 2018, during the swearing-in ceremony of then Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, an RTI response unveiled that Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal incurred a bill of Rs 1.85 lakh, including Rs 71,025 for in-room dining (food/juices) and Rs 5,000 for beverages.