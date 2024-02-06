Bengaluru: BMRCL Mulls Opening Of Two More New Routes Of Namma Metro By Year-End

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Taking a step towards enhancing Bengaluru's public transportation infrastructure, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is gearing up to inaugurate two new metro routes by the end of the year, providing a much-needed respite to the city's burgeoning traffic congestion.

One of the eagerly anticipated routes is the stretch from Nagawara to Madavara on Tumkur Road. This expansion, covering a distance of three kilometres, is expected to be operational by September. Having commenced the project in 2017, BMRCL has diligently worked over the past four years, with 95 per cent of the construction already completed. The upcoming metro line is poised to benefit commuters heading towards Nelamangala and the International Exhibition Centre, offering a timely solution to ease the slow-moving traffic on Tumkur road.

Simultaneously, another critical route from RV Road to Bommasandra on the yellow line is nearing readiness for public use. Spanning vital locations such as RV Road, Ragi Gudda Jayadeva Hospital, BTM Layout, Central Silk Board, Bommanahalli Husuru Road and Bommasandra, this route holds immense promise in reducing traffic congestion along the RV Road to Bommanasandra route. The metro project, costing a staggering 4255 crores, is expected to serve up to 3 lakh passengers daily, providing a sustainable solution to the city's ever-growing transportation demands.

BMRCL, having completed 90 per cent of the work, plans to conduct a test drive in July or August, paving the way for the inauguration by the end of the year. The impact of these new routes is not limited to just improved commuting for Bengalureans but extends to environmental benefits by reducing the overall traffic load.

The impending launch of these metro routes underscores BMRCL's commitment to enhancing public transportation infrastructure, aligning with the city's vision for sustainable urban development.

