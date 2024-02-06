Hockey Player Varun Kumar Booked Under POCSO In Bengaluru

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case has been filed against Indian hockey player Varun Kumar by a 22-year-old woman.

According to reports, the woman has accused Varun Kumar of sexually abusing her when she was 17 years old. Allegedly, Varun had promised to marry her and continued to abuse her multiple times over the past five years.

The woman claims to have met Varun through Instagram. The incident, reportedly, took place in 2019.

The woman alleges that Varun engaged in sexual activities with her during his visits to the SAI stadium in Bengaluru for hockey matches. An FIR has been lodged against the player.

A team of police officials has been sent to Punjab, where the hockey player is currently training.

Varun Kumar, originally from Himachal Pradesh, had been residing in Jalandhar, Punjab. Officials stated that he is currently evading authorities, and efforts are underway to locate him.

Following the Indian Hockey team's bronze medal win at the Tokyo Olympics, the Himachal Pradesh government had declared a reward of Rs 1 lakh for Varun Kumar.