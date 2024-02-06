Valentine's Week 2024: All you need to know about 7 days of LOVE

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Valentine's Week is about to start, in the meanwhile, let's check out the list of the days from Rose day, teddy day to promise day and ultimately to Valentine's day. Here's a list of the days and when each day is, lest you forget! Keep this article saved, and surprise your loved ones each day of this love filled week
Surprise your loved one with beautiful red roses to celebrate this Rose Day
Make a sweet proposal to your beloved on this day. Propose with a diamond for the safest answer!
Gift your loved one some rich chocolate filled with dry-fruits to make the day extra sweet on Chocolate Day
Gift your valentine huge huggable teddys
Promise your loved one and work each day to keep on with the promises
Hug your loved one this Hug day and make them feel secure
Seal your relationship with a kiss a day before the big Valentine's Day
Now, that 14th February is here, celebrate the day with personalized dates and gifts, but never forget to say how much you love your beloved
