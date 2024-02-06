               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Valentine's Week 2024: All You Need To Know About 7 Days Of LOVE


2/6/2024 4:00:34 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Valentine's Week is about to start, in the meanwhile, let's check out the list of the days from Rose day, teddy day to promise day and ultimately to Valentine's day. Here's a list of the days and when each day is, lest you forget! Keep this article saved, and surprise your loved ones each day of this love filled week

Rose Day (February 7th)

Surprise your loved one with beautiful red roses to celebrate this Rose Day

Propose Day (8th February)

Make a sweet proposal to your beloved on this day. Propose with a diamond for the safest answer!

Chocolate Day (9th February)

Gift your loved one some rich chocolate filled with dry-fruits to make the day extra sweet on Chocolate Day

Teddy Day (10th February)

Gift your valentine huge huggable teddys

Promise Day (11th February)

Promise your loved one and work each day to keep on with the promises

Hug Day (12th February)

Hug your loved one this Hug day and make them feel secure

Kiss Day (13th February)

Seal your relationship with a kiss a day before the big Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day

Now, that 14th February is here, celebrate the day with personalized dates and gifts, but never forget to say how much you love your beloved

