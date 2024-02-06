Kerala: Three-Member Rescue Team In Kozhikode Helps To Return Documents To Owners; Here's How

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kozhikode: For the past ten years, a rescue team has been operating at Kozhikode Civil Station. The primary purpose of this team is to return missing documents to their owners. They are collectorate employees who have assisted approximately a thousand people thus far.

Most people have lost important documents such as their medical certificate, driver's license, or SSLC book at some point in their life. Thousands of such people will be forever grateful to these individuals. Vinod, a Collectorate employee, sent the medical certificate stolen from the Kozhikode Civil Station premises ten years ago to the owner's address. After receiving her son's medical certificate back, the mother called Vinod in tears. This group's inspiration comes from their joy.

The details of all documents sent will be kept in a register. An amount will be set aside from his salary towards the expenses. The team has not yet collected any money in return for the service. The rescue team, K. Rajeev, K. Vinod, and MK Tanseera, currently work on the third floor of the civil station. The team has also sent a message that if anyone has found any lost documents kindly hand them over to their office in Kozhikode.