BREAKING: Delhi Police Arrest Suspected Lashkar-E-Taiba Terrorist (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Delhi Police apprehended Riyaz Ahmed, a suspected active member of the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba's module in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir.

Authorities assert that Riyaz played a crucial role in facilitating the transfer of arms and ammunition from across the Line of Control. During the arrest, law enforcement recovered a mobile phone and a SIM card from his possession.

The accused has been detained under relevant legal provisions, with the concerned police station in Jammu and Kashmir duly notified for subsequent actions.