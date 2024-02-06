BREAKING: French Authorities Launch Legal Probe Into Paris Olympics 2024 Chief's Salary

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) French investigators have initiated a legal investigation into the salary of Tony Estanguet, who serves as the head of the Paris Olympics 2024 organizing committee, as disclosed by a source close to the case to AFP on Tuesday. The inquiry, led by magistrates specialized in financial crimes, commenced "last week" and focuses on scrutinizing the mechanisms through which Estanguet receives his compensation in his capacity as chief executive of the organizing committee, the source revealed on condition of anonymity.

More to follow