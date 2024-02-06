McDonald's faces poor global sales amid Gaza War

(MENAFN) McDonald's reported underwhelming global sales figures for the fourth quarter of the previous year, failing to meet investors' expectations. The company cited slow growth, a trend exacerbated by the ongoing war in the Middle East, as a significant contributing factor to its subdued performance during the period.



Quarterly data released by McDonald's on Monday revealed a modest increase in sales of 3.4 percent, marking the slowest pace since the fourth quarter of 2020. This figure fell short of analysts' average estimates, who had anticipated a more robust growth rate of 4.9 percent. Additionally, revenues also failed to meet expectations, further dampening investor sentiment.



Following the outbreak of the Gaza War, McDonald's emerged as a prominent target of boycotts in Islamic countries, impacting its operations in the region. The company reiterated that its restaurants are independently managed by local operators, emphasizing its commitment to local autonomy and decision-making.



Sales in international development markets licensed by McDonald's experienced a meager uptick of 0.7 percent in the past quarter, significantly below the projected growth rate of 5.5 percent, according to data from the London Stock Exchange Group. Despite the decline in sales, McDonald's managed to surpass earnings expectations, reporting an adjusted profit of USD2.95 per share, exceeding analysts' estimates of USD2.82 per share.



McDonald's CEO, Chris Kempczinski, acknowledged the tangible impact of the conflict between Israel and Hamas on the company's business operations, particularly in markets across the Middle East. Additionally, Kempczinski highlighted the challenge of combating misinformation and negative perceptions surrounding the McDonald's brand, underscoring the broader challenges faced by multinational corporations operating in politically sensitive regions.

