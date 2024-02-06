(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baker Hughes Company - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report provides insights into Baker Hughes' tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

Baker Hughes Company (Baker Hughes) is an energy technology company that provides technologies and solutions to the energy and industrial markets. The company has two segments namely Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). OFSE has four product lines namely Well Construction, Production Solutions, Subsea & Surface Pressure Systems, and Completions, Intervention, & Measurements.

OFSE's products help customers to easily understand the subsurface and accelerate drilling operations. The IET segment offers a wide range of technologies and services to several energy and industrial markets, including LNG, refining, pipeline and gas storage, aviation, utilities, and mining, among others. IET's solutions help customers to transform, transfer, and transport energy efficiently. Baker Hughes operates in more than 120 countries across the world.

Scope



Baker Hughes is tapping into the power of key emerging technologies to enhance its operational efficiency and develop advanced digital products. AI, big data, IoT, and cloud are among the key technologies under focus for the company.

Baker Hughes migrated its computational fluid dynamics (CFD) applications from an on-premises high performance computing (HPC) solution to AWS to accelerate the process of simulating gas turbine designs. Baker Hughes launched the Baker Hughes Energy Ideas Generation Program, an open innovation program which supports startups and SMEs in the energy sector, in collaboration with Nana Bianca, a technology startup studio.

