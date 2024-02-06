Handa Abidin, Appointed As New Rector Of President University

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BEKASI DISTCRICT, WEST JAVA, INDONESIA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- President University is committed to enhance its performance and play a more significant role in diplomacy and generate even more foreign exchange through education. Efforts to complete this goal include recruiting more international students from all over the world to study at President University. Referring to the study permit data provided by the Indonesian Direktorat Kelembagaan, Kementerian Pendidikan, Kebudayaan, Riset dan Teknologi, President University has held the first position of university with the highest number of undergraduate international students for six consecutive years, from 2017 to 2022.

That was revealed by Handa S. Abidin, S.H., LL.M., Ph.D., when appointed Rector of President University on Wednesday, 31 January 2024, at President University's Charles Himawan Auditorium, Jababeka Education Park, Kota Jababeka. The inauguration ceremony was attended and officiated by Dr. S. D. Darmono, Chairman of Jababeka Group and Founder of President University along with Prof. Dr. Ir. Budi Susilo Soepandji, DEA, Chairman of President University Foundation. Also present at the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Jony Oktavian Haryanto, Expert Staff to the Indonesian Minister of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology for Innovation, who simultaneously holds the position as Managing Secretary of President University Foundation, and Prof. Dr. Ir. Chairy, S.E., M.M., President University's Rector for 2022 – 2024, along with the Board of Commissioners and Directors of Jababeka Group, Chairman and Members of President University Foundation's Supervisory Council, Dr. Drs. Chandra Setiawan, M.M., Ph.D., Ir. Tien Lamana, and Ir. Hyanto Wihadhi, President University's business partners, alumni, students, and other guests.

Go Global

In his speech during the inauguration ceremony, Handa Abidin elaborated in detail on his strong commitment to make President University involved further in the efforts to strengthen diplomacy and enhance foreign exchange through education.“In the future, we are committed to increase international student intake by 30%,” he said. He emphasized that as the number of international students increases, President University's opportunity to strengthen diplomacy and earn foreign exchange through education becomes more open. Handa explained that once they graduate, the international students at President University may return to their homeland, share their positive experiences about Indonesia, and become Indonesia's ambassadors abroad. He also added that President University has had a long history in this regard. According to Handa, President University has welcomed international students since its first batch in 2002.

To achieve the goal of recruiting even more international students, Handa emphasized the importance of going global and has formulated a long term plan to accomplish this. For starters, President University must establish more partnerships with various international institutions, including universities, multinational companies, or other international organizations. Second, there must be more study programs at President University that obtain international accreditation. Third, President University should be ranked and acknowledged by various international ranking institutions.“We are continuously working towards achieving these goals,” he said.

Digitalization

Another issue that has come to attention is the importance of digitalization. According to Handa, the new students at President University are from Generation Z, a generation who is familiar and is very close to various digital devices and platforms, that may also be referred to as“digital native”. He also added“to be able to provide excellent services for this particular generation, digitalization and the strengthening of the use of Artificial Intelligence at President University has become highly essential. This applies to the teaching and learning process and various other aspects.”

Handa (38) was born in Jakarta, 1985 is the youngest among all Indonesian rectors serving until 31 January 2024, whose universities are accredited A or Excellent by the National Accreditation Board for Higher Education. Handa finished his undergraduate degree in the Faculty of Law, University of Indonesia and continued his Master's degree at George Washington University Law School then obtained his Doctorate degree at the University of Edinburgh, United Kingdom. Handa joined President University in 2016 and has held various vice rector positions ever since. The latest prior to his recent appointment being Vice Rector for Academics. Aside from his academic career as a lecturer at President University Law School, Handa is also a practicing lawyer, specializing in business law and climate change. Currently, he is also holding a position as a member of the Ethics Commission at the Indonesian Joint Funding FinTech Association.

