(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eya Chikhaoui and Tayssir Chikhaoui in Four Daughters (2023)

Chrysaor proudly presents the ACADEMY AWARD® nominated documentary Four Daughters in cinemas on 29 February, with advance screenings on 24 & 25th February.

- Christopher AmosGOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTALIA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Chrysaor Announces Oscar® Nominated "Four Daughters" Theatrical Release in ANZ"As a documentary filmmaker myself, 'Four Daughters' deeply resonated with me. Witnessing its debut at Cannes last May, I knew it deserved a wider audience. Kaouther Ben Hania's storytelling is powerful and compelling, and I'm honoured to distribute this masterpiece in Australia and New Zealand." - Christopher AmosOne of the year's most acclaimed releases, this riveting documentary by filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania (Oscar® nominated 'The Man Who Sold His Skin') uses an audacious formal conceit to tell the story of Olfa Hamrouni and her four daughters. Attempting to answer the question of how and why the Tunisian woman's two eldest were radicalised, Ben Hania reveals a complex history. We watch as the family relives key events in their lives with help from professional actors standing in for the missing girls.Winner of the Best Documentary award at the Cannes Film Festival, Best Documentary Feature at the Gotham Awards, and Best Writing at the IDA Documentary Awards, Four Daughters is a compelling portrait of five women and a unique and ambitious work of nonfiction cinema that pushes against the conventional boundaries of the documentary form to explore the nature of memory, rebellion, and the ties that bind mothers and daughters.Film Details:- 96th Academy Award® Nominee, Documentary Feature Film- Cannes, Gotham Awards, Lumiere Awards winner, among others- 97% Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes- Runtime: 110 minutes- Language: Arabic (French and Arabic with English Subtitles)- Classification: M for Mature themes and violence- A film by Oscars® nominee Kaouther Ben HaniaAt Chrysaor, we're passionate about delivering films that challenge, inspire, and resonate. Join us on this cinematic journey with "Four Daughters," a film that promises to be a landmark in documentary cinema.Distributor: ChrysaorContact: Christopher Amos - available for interviewsPhone: +61 (07) 5681 1078Email: ...Publicity ContactEmail: ...Sales ContactMarc Ricov, DistributionPhone: +61 (07) 5681 1079Email: ...Media Downloads & More Information:Hashtags:#FourDaughters #OscarNominated #KaoutherBenHania #DocumentaryFilm #CinemaRelease #AustralianCinema #NZCinema #FilmDistribution #Chrysaor #ArtHouseCinema #MustWatch

Christopher Amos

Chrysaor

+61 423 729 245

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Four Daughters - Official ANZ Trailer | Academy Award® Nominee for Documentary Feature Film